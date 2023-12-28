HONOLULU (KHON2) — Businesses are bidding at the pier for the best catch of the new year.

“New Year’s is a very culturally significant time for fresh tuna or ahi in Hawaii,” said United Fishing Agency Auction Manager Michael K. Goto. “Today, we have between 80,000 to 90,000 pounds of fresh seafood.”

For local seafood markets like Tamashiro Market, it’s a battle of trying to get the best possible price for quality.

“Sometimes we just got to pay the price because we want to get the quality of fish that my customers want,” said Guy Tamashiro, vice president of Tamashiro Market.

According to Tamashiro, good fish are always expensive because of high demand and limited supply.

“Everybody wants to have it. … That’s where the prices come up. All the medium grade small (fish)…there’s enough for everybody,” stated Tamashiro.

Families and friends will soon be making the trip to the market for fresh sashimi to place on the table. It’s hard to put a price tag on sashimi, but there will be plenty of fish available ranging in quality to fit your budget.

“The market is so strong and the demand is so high…it’s going to be close to the peak price that it would be just because we know all the buyers are confident that they’re going to have the consumer base,” said Goto.

Buyers are looking for color, texture, and fat content when choosing the best quality fish for the best price. What you pay in store will vary depending on the grade of fish and other expenses like shipping and handling costs.

To keep traditions alive with the best sashimi or poke, you’ll have to start early.

“That’s our tradition,” said Brenda Perry Molina, a customer at Tamashiro Market. “We was growing up with fish…sashimi is the top of the line for our family and everybody loves sashimi.”

Other customers like Asa Kajihiro would agree.

“Try to get the premium grade ahi for the best sashimi,” said Kajihiro. “It’s a custom and something we’ve done for forever.”