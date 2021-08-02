Keeping Maui’s coral reefs clean, happy, and healthy ahead of an uptick in tourism

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is a nonprofit with the goal of keeping their coral reefs clean, happy, and healthy.

Anne Rillero with the organization said this past year during the pandemic they noticed a slight difference in the waters, but that could be from several different factors.

“We did notice from some of the studies that we help fund, and we did receive reports, that there were some returns of larger fish coming closer to shore,” said Rillero.

Rillero said there’s a lot of factors that go into coral reef patterns, and it’s not as easy as blaming one group.

She said everyone plays a role in keeping the ocean clean and toxin free.

“The factors that impact our coral reefs are varied, but they are not just about visitors,” said Rillero. “Visitors do have an impact, but there are other factors, like runoff from land and pollutant, from land and climate change, and overfishing in our oceans.”

Since tourism has picked back up, this organization is making sure everyone knows ways to admire the coral reefs and not harm them.

“What we are doing at Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is putting messaging out there in a variety of forms to reach visitors and residence to let them know about the simple steps they can take to make a difference to our coral reefs,” said Rillero.