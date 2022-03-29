HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two children on Oahu have been critically injured on the road since Sunday, March 27.

Two others have drowned at Oahu beaches since mid-March.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

KHON2 wanted to know how parents can keep keiki safe at the beach and on the street.

“These types of calls are probably a parent’s worst nightmare because you send your child off to school and you think they’re at school and you get a phone call that they’re in the hospital and they’re fighting for their life,” said EMS public information officer Shayne Enright.

EMS said besides wearing head protection while skating or biking, making children familiar with their route is crucial and can be done during a simple walk around the neighborhood.

“Educate your children about road safety early on,” Enright said, “not the week or a few days prior to them taking their bike to school.”

“We’re always looking for ways to help parents, help the public keep our children safe because that’s what they are; They’re all of our children.” Shayne Enright, EMS public information officer

While helmets may not be the trendiest accessory, Enright said they are critical for saving lives.

“We know it’s not a fashion statement, but I think it’s the parents responsibility to educate their children, to let their children know what can happen,” Enright said. “If they are hit by a vehicle, a big truck or a car, any type of vehicle, it doesn’t matter. The force of that hit and your head hitting the ground, it’s oftentimes too much for a child to survive.”

Just keeping an eye on children at the beach is not enough when it comes to the water, Enright said, especially if they are young. Parental ocean safety involves active participation and being within an arm’s reach.

“So that you can grab them quickly because all they have to do is swallow water to get in trouble, to panic. And that’s when the drowning sets in,” Enright said.

EMS said it is important for adults to educate children about limits — like not going out too far or following older kids — but stressed responsibility lies with the parents.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“But ultimately, it’s up to the guardians and the parents and the adults to supervise. It’s not the child’s responsibility,” Enright said. “They don’t know how quickly they can get into trouble.”