HONOLULU (KHON2) – Keep it Simple is dedicated to changing the tides of plastic pollution for the future generations.

Their cute stores located in Waikiki and Kaimuki empower individuals to take control of their contribution to protecting the land and ocean.

These stores provide a fun and accessible community space to learn how to refill and make it a natural part of daily life.

Jillian Corn and Hunter Long started Keep It Simple in December 2020 with the hopes of making an impact in their community.

Over the past few years, they have expanded their eco-friendly store across the island of Oahu.

They recently expanded to Ka Makana Ali’i and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.

“Most of our refills are concentrated so you’re not paying to ship and use water,” said Corn and Long. “This reduces carbon emissions from shipping and helps people pay for actual product.”

Tons of their locally made goods come to them in a closed loop system, meaning they return the original container to be reused or find another use for it in the economy.

You can purchase refillable lotions, hand creams, body oils, shampoo, conditioner, laundry soap and more!

“Local options are a priority. While it may seem like a given, a lot of businesses choose profit margins over ethics,” said Corn and Long. “We truly care about the health of our economy and supporting members of our community who are making a difference.”

Since they opened, Keep it Simple has refilled over 20,000 bottles. They hope the opening of their third location will greatly increase that number.

“Most other business models are based on a disposable consumer model. Traditional retailers want your products to be effective and satisfying for a short while and then quickly go into the trash,” said Corn and Long.

Hunter Long (left) and Jillian Corn (right)

Their new location in Kapolei is located near H&M at the Ka Makana Ali’i Shopping Center.

For those interested in supporting this local shop the grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

The first three customers will receive a keep it simple gift set, they will also offer secret freebies and cotton candy with any purchase.

“Our products are designed to be reused,” said Corn and Long. “While that may mean less cash flow for the business, it makes a huge impact on savings for the customer and environmental impact of waste.”