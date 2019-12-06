‘Keep him alive in our hearts,’ says family of Pearl Harbor shooting victim

Security stands guard outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. A shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, military and hospital officials said. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

The families did not want to say anything on camera. They wanted to find out more about what exactly happened and why?

Family members have identified one of the men who was fatally shot Wednesday as 30-year-old Vincent Kapoi Jr. His siser released a statement on behalf of the family saying:

“On the 4th of December our lives changed forever. The loss of a son, uncle, friend, and brother, my brother-Vincent happened. He will always be that easy going, fun loving, ‘let’s do this man,’ will remain in our hearts. There are so many unanswered questions and we all have to be honest, it changes nothing. Because we can’t bring him back. What we have do to and must do is honor his memory. Keep him alive in our hearts. Please keep him in your hearts and always remember, good times. May we ask that you respect our privacy and space in our time of grieving.”

A relative says Vincent’s father, brother, and sister also work at the shipyard. And they were all there when the shooting happened. They say that shortly after shots were fired, each worker had to be escorted one by one to get out of harm’s way.

The second man killed has been identified by family as 49-year-old Roldan Agustin. Federal agents were at the house interviewing the family earlier today. Agustin lived in Ewa with his mother and younger brother. Relatives say he’s been a welder at Pearl Harbor for several years. His father, who died years ago, also had a long career as a shipyard worker at Pearl Harbor.

The 36-year-old man remains in the hospital in stable condition. He has asked us not to identify him.