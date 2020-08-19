Keck telescopes used to discover 100 cool worlds

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Researchers using the W. M. Keck Observatory telescopes on Mauna Kea and volunteers taking part in citizen science project have discovered about 100 so-called cool worlds near our sun.

They’re called brown dwarfs. They are objects more massive than planets but lighter than stars.

Their lack of internal nuclear reactions make them hard to detect and cool enough to harbor water clouds.

Scientists say study of these cool worlds may provide insight into the atmospheres and formation of planets beyond our solar system.

