Keck Observatory astronomer wins Nobel Prize

KAMUELA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A local astronomer is now a winner of the prestigious Nobel Prize.
Andrea Ghez has been using the W. M. Keck Observatory for more than 20 years.
Her research proving the existence of a supermassive black hole at the center of our milky way galaxy is what won her the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics.
She shares the prize with a collaborator and another scientist who proved that black holes must exist.
Ghez is only the fourth woman in history to win the Nobel Prize in physics.
