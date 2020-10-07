Keck Observatory astronomer wins Nobel Prize

Andrea Ghez, Kamuela, October 6, 2020 COURTESY: W. M. KECK OBSERVATORY

KAMUELA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A local astronomer is now a winner of the prestigious Nobel Prize.

Andrea Ghez has been using the W. M. Keck Observatory for more than 20 years.

Her research proving the existence of a supermassive black hole at the center of our milky way galaxy is what won her the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics.

She shares the prize with a collaborator and another scientist who proved that black holes must exist.

Ghez is only the fourth woman in history to win the Nobel Prize in physics.

