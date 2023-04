HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that there is a lane closure.

The closure is impacting the intersection of Keaunui Drive and Iroquois Road in the Ewa Beach area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Southbound lane is closed due to a motor vehicle collision investigation.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.