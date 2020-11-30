After several delays, Kealohas to be sentenced Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Disgraced retired police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, are scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Monday, Nov. 30. The couple, along with two former Honolulu police officers, were found guilty of trying to frame Katherine’s uncle for mailbox theft and lying to investigators.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Just over one year ago, a federal jury found the Kealoha’s guilty of conspiracy and obstruction charges after the two attempted to frame Katherine’s uncle for trying to steal their mailbox. Their original sentencing was scheduled for March, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[RELATED: Kealoha fed cases run up $700,000 in taxpayer-funded attorney fees]

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright will determine the Kealohas’ fates on Monday. Former HPD officers Derek Hahn and Bobby Nguyen were also found guilty.

“The judge already has a lot of information in front of him,” said legal expert Doug Chin. “First of all, he presided over the trial. So, he’s heard all the facts secret of the witnesses, he heard the different relatives that have testified about the situation here.”

Judge Seabright will also have a recent 5-page letter penned by Katherine Kealoha, which details her self-reported drug dependence and acceptance of full responsibility for the actions of her and her co-defendants.

“All of that is going to go into a formula that has been calculated under the federal system,” explained Chin.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a seven-year sentence for Louis. While his attorney, Rustam Barbee, is asking for three years. That sentence could double for Katherine.

“The U.S. government is asking for 14 years for her (Katherine). And I’m sure that the defendants are going to be asking for something much less,” said Chin.

Monday’s sentencing could bring closure to a crime that occurred nearly eight years ago.

“I think that Judge Seabright is a very serious judge. He has considered the evidence and heard everything from from start to finish. He heard everything that the jury heard when they convicted her of the conspiracy crime. So, I think that he’s going to be taking this very very seriously,” said Chin.

The Kealohas are also expected to be sentenced for bank fraud after an investigation revealed that they lied on loan applications for mortgages on their home.

“The saying goes that the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they grind fine,” said Chin.