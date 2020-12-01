Kealoha co-defendant, Hahn sentenced to 3.5 years for conspiracy case

Derek Hahn, former HPD officer and co-defendant in the Kealoha conspiracy case, was sentenced to more than 3 years on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Derek Hahn, a former Honolulu Police officer who was involved in the Kealoha conspiracy case was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

A second former HPD officer, Bobby Nguyen, will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.