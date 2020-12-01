HONOLULU (KHON2) — Derek Hahn, a former Honolulu Police officer who was involved in the Kealoha conspiracy case was sentenced to more than three years in prison.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
A second former HPD officer, Bobby Nguyen, will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.
- Bipartisan congressional group unveils coronavirus relief compromise
- Safety tips for Giving Tuesday
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 44 new cases, brings state total to 17,968
- Waikele Christmas Lights put on pause due to Coronavirus pandemic, safety concerns
- Kealoha co-defendant, Hahn sentenced to 3.5 years for conspiracy case