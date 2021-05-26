Kealoha co-conspirators must report to prison next week

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ex HPD Lietenant Derek Hahn has to go to prison next week after a judge denied his request to stay out during his appeal of a conspiracy conviction.

The judge also denied co-defendant and ex-HDP officer Bobby Nguyen’s request to join Hahn’s motion. The two were convicted along with Katherine and Louis Kealoha in a scheme to frame Katherine’s uncle.

Louis Kealoha and Hahn must head to a federal prison in Oregon on June 1. Nguyen is bound for a federal facility in South Dakota, also next Tuesday.

Katherine is already serving time at the federal pen in Honolulu.

