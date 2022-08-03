HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation announced that James Kealoha Beach Park will be closed for paving the parking lot and road.

DPR said they will re-establish one way traffic and add reversed angled parking at the beach park. This new parking method will require all vehicles to reverse into the parking stall, creating better traffic flow and increased safety.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The closure will begin on Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

For more information, you can call DPR at 808-961-8311.