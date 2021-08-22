Kealakekua man arrested, released after fatal shooting

KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police arrested a 79-year-old Kealakekua man after allegedly shooting a 61-year-old Kailua-Kona man who died.

After getting reports of a shooting, police responded to a home on Mamalahoa Highway in Kealakekua around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He was released pending investigation on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Detective Tyler Prokopec of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224 or email at tyler.prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.