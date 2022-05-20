HONOLULU (KHON2) — The non-profit Paws of Hawaii is searching for a permanent home for Keala, a seven-year-old terrier mix that weighs 21 pounds.

According to Ku’ulei Durand with Paws of Hawaii, Keala was hit by a car last year and underwent several corrective surgeries. Unfortunately, she had some permanent damage from the incident and remains paralyzed on her left side.

Despite everything she’s been through, she manages to get around on two legs with a smile and wagging tail.

Keala is ready for her forever home.

If you would like to adopt Keala, or if you are interested in fostering her temporarily contact Paws of Hawaii at 808-757-9220 or email info@pawsofhawaii.org.