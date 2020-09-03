Keahua Bridge to undergo repairs after heavy rainfall damage back in March

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Repairs will be scheduled on Keahua Bridge on September 14, after heavy rainfall on March 28 caused severe damage to it.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

This is located at the entrace of the Lihue-Koloa Forest Reserve.

Due to the damage, state officials have blocked all vehicle and foot traffic until the repairs are completed.

Construction is expected to take four weeks, assuming no major delays due to bad weather.

(Courtesy of Hawaii Dept. of Land & Natural Resources)

(Courtesy of Hawaii Dept. of Land & Natural Resources)

Latest Stories on KHON2