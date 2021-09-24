KCC Farmers’ Market to reopen after temporary closure

FILE – For the first time since the middle of March, one of the state’s most popular farmers’ markets is back in business. Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The KCC Farmers’ Market will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Kapiolani Community College campus.

The market will be located in the upper campus parking lot — parking lot B — off Makapuu Avenue (4303 Diamond Head Road) and will continue to take place on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We are grateful to the Kapiolani Community College and the University of Hawaii school system for allowing us to resume the popular community event,” Brian Miyamoto, Hawaii Farm Bureau executive director, said. “This is a commitment of both partners to provide for residents and visitors a unique farmers’ market experience that showcases Hawaii-grown produce and products to residents.”

According to officials, face masks will be required and a “grab n’ go” type of market will be enforced. There will also be health and safety procedures, as well as policies placed in order to ensure social distancing, comply with CDC guidelines and keep people safe.

The market temporarily closed beginning Saturday, Aug. 28.