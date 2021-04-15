Kazuo Todd sworn in as Hawaii County’s new Fire Chief

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth swore in the new Fire Chief on Thursday, April 15, outside his office in Hilo.

Kazuo Todd has been with the Hawaii Fire Department since 2005. He was most recently a Battalion Chief in Auxiliary Services.

Todd was selected by the Fire Commission on Wednesday after earning the necessary five votes to confirm his appointment.

He replaces Robert “Bobby” Perreira, who has been the Acting Fire Chief since November 1, 2020, when former Fire Chief Darren Rosario retired.

“Fire is one of our largest and most essential departments, providing emergency services to the entire island, and we are confident that Chief Todd will lead it with dignity, honor, and respect,” Roth said. “We would also like to thank Acting Chief Perreira for all of his hard work and dedication to the department over the past few months and the past 25 years of service to our County.”