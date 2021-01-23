Kayakers in distress rescued off Lanikai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three kayakers in distress off of Lanikai prompted a joint response from the fire department and Honolulu Ocean Safety on Saturday, Jan. 23, after their kayak took in too much water.

The kayakers were approximately 1,000 yards offshore of the Mokulua Islands around 2 p.m. when officials received a 911 distress call.

Lifeguards used watercraft to rescue two of the kayakers while the Honolulu Fire Department safely transported the third back to shore.

Ocean Safety officials rescued a beachgoer after he was blown out to sea while stand-up paddleboarding off of Ala Moana Beach Park on Friday, Jan. 22.