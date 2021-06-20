Kayaker rescued offshore Kalama Beach Park after becoming unresponsive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 56-year-old man was rescued offshore Kalama Beach Park after flipping over in his kayak and becoming unresponsive, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

EMS says Ocean Safety was first to respond to the kayaker, who was brought to shore by bystanders who had already began performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department continued the CPR and administered shocks with an automated external defibrillator.

Upon arrival, EMS took over and began performing advanced life support before transporting him to an emergency room.

The first responders, with the assistance of Good Samaritans, were able to get a pulse back and the patient began to breath on his own.