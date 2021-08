HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old man was rescued Tuesday morning after Honolulu Lifeguards found the kayaker visibly distressed about a mile offshore of the Mokulua Islands.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m.

According to EMS, the man was kayaking when he began experiencing an unnamed illness. Lifeguards managed to bring him to shore where paramedics were able to provide advanced life support.

The kayaker was taken to an emergency room in serious condition.