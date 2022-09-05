HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been more than two months since Cyril Derreumaux left California to solo paddle across 2,400 nautical miles of the Pacific Ocean to get to Hawaii. He’s past the halfway point now and has 24 days worth of food left before reaching Hilo, which is just under 400 nautical miles away.

On Monday, Sept. 5, Derreumaux celebrated his 46th birthday out at sea, thinking about his son Simon who also shares the same birthday and turns 14.

For the now 46-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year. But this time, Derreumaux is giving everything he’s got to make his dream come true.

In an interview with KHON2 back in May, he shared that there’s nothing that can prepare you to handle 14-foot waves in 35-knots of winds on a 23-foot kayak, other than going through it.

“When it comes to learning about crossing an ocean as a solo person, you can read all the books you want, you can talk to all the people that have done it before, you can listen to all the podcast you want, you can even have done it before as a team, there is nothing that will prepare you for what’s actually coming other than living through it,” Derreumaux said. “That’s called experience, and it’s as raw as it gets, believe me.”

Every day, Derreumaux posts updates on his social media pages, and if you’ve been following him on this journey, that is a gift to him.

“If you’ve been touched by a post, a comment, a picture, that’s a gift to me,” Derreumaux wrote on Facebook. “If you have felt inspired to try something, do a new thing, follow your own dream, be more adventurous, that’s a gift to me. Basically, if somehow by sharing my passion for this expedition brought you any kind of happiness, that’s a gift for me.”

Click here to follow his journey.