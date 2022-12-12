HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96.

Her death was revealed to the public on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Iolani Palace.

The princess died peacefully in her Nu’uanu home where her wife Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa was by her side.

“Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people,” said Veronica, “and I will miss her with all of my heart.”

Princess Abigail was the only child of Princess Lydia Kamaka‘eha Liliu‘okulani Kawānanakoa Morris and William Jeremiah Ellerbrock.

She was born on April 23, 1926, and by the age of five, the princess was legally adopted by her maternal grandmother, Princess Abigail Wahiika‘ahu‘ula Campbell Kawānanakoa.

Her grandmother raised her in the regal atmosphere of Hawaiian nobility.

Services for the princess are in the process of being coordinated.