HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HNL Info Alerts, crews with the Board of Water Supply are repairing a fire hydrant waterline on Kawaikui Street between Halemaumau and Haleola.

According to officials, water service for customers in the area should not be affected during repairs, and repairs are estimated to continue overnight.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area.