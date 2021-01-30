Kawai Nui marsh restoration project announced in honor of World Wetlands Day

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The wetland habitat located at Kawainui marsh on O’ahu will be restored under a new project.

The announcement comes as World Wetlands Day is on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The restoration includes a mosaic of mudflats, open water, and native wetland plants on the 20 acres of Kawainui Marsh State Wildlife Sanctuary. The project focuses on Kawainui Flood Control Levee which is near Kailua Road.

A nonprofit group Hui o Koʻolaupoko will help with the manpower for the restoration.

Money for the work is from North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NWCA) and matching funds from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

The project got cleared from the DLNR State Historic Preservation Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.