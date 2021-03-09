Kaupakalua Dam scheduled to be removed after overtopping prompted flooding evacuations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaupakalua Dam in the Haiku is scheduled to be removed this summer after heavy rains caused it to overtop on Monday, March 8, prompting residents to evacuate.
The 138-year-old earthen dam was deemed to be in “unsatisfactory” overall condition.
Records show that state inspectors issued a Notice of Deficiency to the owners last year.
Due to the deficiencies, the Department of Land and Natural Resources has maintained an impoundment restriction for Kaupakalua to operate the reservoir empty.
Kaupakalua Dam co-owners East Maui Irrigation Company (EMI) and Mahi Pono Holdings Inc. have complied with this restriction for normal operations, except during storm events when water is passed through as quickly as possible.
The Emergency Action Plan for Kaupakalua is what resulted in Monday’s immediate public safety alerts and the evacuation of people downstream of the dam.
Our Dam and Reservoir Safety Program works continuously with private and public owners of dams and reservoirs to bring them into compliance with all required safety regulations. Yesterday’s overtopping of water over this dam certainly indicates the removal is necessary to protect people and property. We will continue to work with the dam owners around the state to ensure the optimum level of safety and awareness possible.DLNR Chair Suzanne Case