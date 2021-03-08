Here’s where you can find Kaupakalua Dam evacuation zone information

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Approximately 9,000 people live in Haiku, the site of an evacuation that was prompted shortly before water exceeded the capacity of the Kaupakalua Dam.

Heavy rain caused water to overtop the dam Monday evening.

As Maui County officials and first responders continue to work to get everyone in the vicinity of the dam to safety, here is a look at the designated evacuation zone.

Courtesy: DLNR

Anyone living below the Kaupakalua Dam is asked to evacuate immediately until water levels subside and the integrity of the dam is determined.

Evacuations are underway for everyone in the vicinity of Kaupakalua Dam and makai of Kaupakalua Road.

People near heavily flowing streams should evacuate or seek higher ground.

Evacuation centers are open at the following sites:

Hana High School

Paia Community Center

Maui island parks remain closed as flooding persists and several roads have been closed.

The following roads include:

Makawao Ave. at Piiholo intersection

Makawao Ave. close to Kokomo intersection

Brewer Rd.

Kee Rd.

Kaupakalua Rd. just past West Kuiaha Rd.

Makani Rd. at Old Haleakala Hwy.

For a full look at the Hawaii Dam Inventory Management System, click here.

To view the DLNR Flood Hazard Assessment Tool, click here.

For more information on what to do during flooding conditions, click here.