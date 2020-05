HONOLULU (KHON2) — The medical examiner has confirmed that lead singer of Mana’o Company, Kaulana Pakele, has passed away at the age of 47.

The band had just celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Details are still developing at this time.

Reggae group Maoli pays tribute to Kaulana Pakele of Mana’o Company after passing away at the age of 47.

