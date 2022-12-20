HONOLULU (KHON2) — The film industry is finding a very successful experience here on O’ahu. With lots of new productions coming to island comes things like road closures.

The producers of a new film named Hourglass announced that Kaukonahua Road will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 21 so they can shoot a stunt driving scene with 1940s era vehicles.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The scheduled closure is set to take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

HPD will be onsite for the shoot to ensure the public’s safety.