Kaukau 4 Keiki asks for community support due to overwhelming demand for summer meals



HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaukau 4 Keiki, which provides easier access to healthy foods for children living in rural areas, is asking for the public’s help to meet the overwhelming demand for summer meals.

Cash donations are needed for the program to be able to provide weekly breakfast and lunch meal kits for children ages 18 and younger living in various communities on each island.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Families living in zip codes beginning with “967” can sign up to receive a meal box for their keiki

online, or by calling 2-1-1 if they do not have internet access.

However, due to overwhelming demand, the program has already reached capacity and can no longer accept new signups in certain areas. Other areas have started waitlists.

Kaukau 4 Keiki says without financial help and support from the community, families will wait weeks for nutritious meals.

Click here to make a cash donation.