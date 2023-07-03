HONOLULU (KHON2) — As it reached its first month of operation, the State announced that its Pulama Ola Kauhale has reached its full capacity.

The medical respite space opened in the parking lot of the Department of Health to be available for patients being discharged from in-patient stays and emergency rooms who would otherwise be released onto the street.

“We anticipated that the units would fill quickly due to the urgent need for this type of space, and that’s what we have seen happen. This is a good thing,” said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. “It means we’re having an impact on the lives of people who would otherwise be suffering more deeply.”

The operator of the program Project Vision Hawaii said that they will continue to take in patients as space becomes available.

The governor’s office said they working to bring more permanent kauhale statewide as it continues to meet the need for medical respite.