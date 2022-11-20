LAHAINA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — An update on the fire that has raged since Nov. 8 from Maui County Officials is warning that there is a flare up of the fire.

The fire has grown considerably due to the high wind advisories impacting Maui.

There are no evacuations called at this time, but Officials said that residents of Launiupoko Subdivision need to remain vigilant in case the need arises.

The Red Cross is opening evacuation facilities at King Kamehameha III Elementary School located at 611 Front St in Lahaina for anyone who feels the need to evacuate or in the event of a mandatory evacuation.

The Red Cross stated that “those coming to the shelter are advised to bring essentials such as medicine, important documentation and personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and sanitizer.”