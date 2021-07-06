Kauai’s Salt Pond Beach Park to close for maintenance, repairs through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salt Pond Beach Park on Kauai will be closed through Friday, July 9, while Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) crews conduct initial site cleanup, grounds maintenance and facility repairs in the area.

Salt Pond Beach Park will reopen for day-use only on Saturday, July 10.

Officials said camping at Salt Pond will not be allowed until further notice but added recreational camping is expected to reopen to the public in late July.

Certain areas of the park are considered construction zones and will be roped off for safety while work is underway. The lifeguard tower at Salt Pond Beach Park will continue to be manned throughout the closure.

Only individuals with recreational permits from the DPR will be allowed to camp once the site reopens. Call the DPR at (808)-241-4460 for information on camping permits.