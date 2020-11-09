Kauai’s hospitality industry workers encouraged to take COVID-19 test

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai did not report a new active case of COVID-19 on Nov. 8, but the island has seen an increase since state travel restrictions eased. A new surge testing program on the Garden Isle is now focusing on a specific group of people to account for the uptick in cases.

The tests are free and open to everyone, but officials say they are focusing their outreach on people who work in the hospitality and tourism industry.

“Hotels, tourism have frequent contact with visitors in light of the recent increase in visitors and we know that that is leading to some increase in cases at least here locally on Kauai,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District Health Officer.

Dr. Berreman tells us one case is a resident who has contact with travelers. The rest are either travelers themselves or are known close contacts of traveler cases. She says travelers and their close contacts are a mix of visitors and residents.

Nov. 8 was the first day of surge testing on Kauai. Dr. Berreman tells us they had little more than 160 pre-registrations. County officials say a total of 194 people were tested by the end of the event.

“So we had good turnout for the people who registered. I think that word isn’t out there yet as much in the community as we hope it will be in the coming weeks. We have capacity to test actually up to 900 people in a day,” said Dr. Berreman.

The county has a total of 7,000 tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that need to be used by the end of the year. Dr. Berreman hopes to use them all.

“It is a PCR test, but it takes several days for the results to come back because it has to be mailed to the mainland,” she explains. “They’re not from the Health Department and they won’t get a telephone call. They will receive an email that they put in their email when they register.”

These tests are not part of the state’s pre-travel testing program and officials say they cannot be used for quarantine exemptions.

Testing will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Nov. 8: Vindinha Stadium

Vindinha Stadium Nov. 15: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex Nov. 22: Hanapepe Stadium

Hanapepe Stadium Nov 29: Vindinha Stadium

Vindinha Stadium Dec. 6: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex Dec 13: Hanapepe Stadium

Hanapepe Stadium Dec. 20: Vindinha Stadium

Vindinha Stadium Dec. 27: Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

To register, click here.

