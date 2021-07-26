Kauai’s eviction moratorium will expire in August

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents are urged to prepare for when Kauai’s eviction moratorium expires Aug. 6.

The moratorium, in place since April 2020, prevented landlords from evicting renters who have not yet paid their rent. However, after Aug. 6, landlords will be able to evict those with unpaid rent, among other changes made to the landlord-tenant code.

Act 57 allows renters mediation and the right to look for help prior to eviction. For renters who owe four or more months of back rent, the court can only consider summary possession cases.

“We want our residents to know that there is still time to seek help, and resources are available,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “We are working together with our partner agencies and service providers to keep people in their homes after the eviction moratorium expires. Please consider these resources, know your rights, and seek assistance if needed.”

After the moratorium’s expiration, landlords will be able to notify renters of eviction if they do not pay the rent or schedule a mediation session within 15 days of the notice.

For more information, call the Kauai Economic Opportunity Mediation Program at (808) 245-4077, extension 29 or extension 237. Renters may also email mediation@keoinc.org.