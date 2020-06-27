Kauai woman found unresponsive near Napali Coast pronounced dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police and firefighters on Kauai responded to a report on Friday of an unresponsive female resident in Kalalau Valley Stream waters on the Napali Coast.
According to a preliminary report, dispatch received a call around 3 p.m. The caller reported that there was a woman in the water who appeared to be unresponsive.
While surveying the area, responders located the unresponsive woman about 40 to 50 yards near the shore around 4:45 p.m.
The woman was flown to Princeville Airport and then transported to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released.
