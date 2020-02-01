Kauai Woman Contracts ‘Rat Lungworm Disease’; Shares Road to Recovery

HONOLULU (KHON) — After weeks of being in-and-out of the emergency room, Martine Garcia knew something inside her body was not right, it was not until a co-worker familiar with the “Rat Lungworm Disease” symptoms mentioned it to her, helping her doctors solve this case.

It started as a trip to Hilo to run in the Bird Conservation Marathon for Garcia and her husband, but they were not alone in their return to their home on Kauai.

A parasite had invaded her body without her even realizing it.

Garcia said, “When I went back to urgent care and they send me to the E.R. my neck was really sore, I could barely hold my head up I was nauseous and had not energy.”

Weeks went by with doctors not knowing what exactly was going on with her.

She said, “OK something is up we need to do something more and that’s when i had the lumbar puncture and pretty quickly they were able to see from my eosinophil count how elevated it was that that was indicative of a parasitic infection.”

Garcia said the results from the state lab came back as positive for “Angiostrongyliasis” or rat lungworm disease.

The State Department of Health investigated but did not find the exact source of infection, although health officials warn leafy greens could carry the parasite, and they recommend to thoroughly wash and inspect your fruits and vegetables.

Garcia said, “It’s really hard to accept, it’s really gross, to think of what it does and how you get it, it’s really disturbing to think that this is in my body and this is in my brain and spinal cord.”

After nearly three weeks of recovery, Garcia is finally returning to her daily life with the help of steroid treatment, but not without precaution.

She said, “Well for one we are being more aggressive about the snails in our yard and I could not eat a salad for a long time.”

Garcia now shares her story in hopes to bring awareness to others, she said knowing the symptoms can help prevent permanent damage to a person’s health.