HONOLULU (KHON2) — March 29 is observed as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which honors all veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports an estimated six million U.S. Vietnam veterans living in the U.S. and abroad along with nine million families of those who served during that time frame.

On Monday, March 28, Kauai Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami presented a proclamation to Kauai’s Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1139, which has about 40 active members chartered who work directly with Vietnam-era veterans and their families.

Their organization helps to provide public awareness of outstanding issues surrounding Vietnam-era veterans, as well as mobilizing constitutes, lobbying and working with other organizations to share their message.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day has not been around very long due to the controversy over the war. According to reports, since respect and combat support weren’t immediately given to those who served after the war ended because of the number of deaths, the day was founded in 2017 to finally offer that respect to everyone involved.

The county of Kauai said they are happy to celebrate the 5th annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day with their proclamation and will continue to unite together to honor all who gave some and some who gave all.