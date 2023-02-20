HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain continues to move through the eastern end of the state, triggering flood advisories for Kauai and Oahu. Showers have been moving in from the southeast and has brought wet conditions for all of Kauai and Oahu. On Kauai, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning through 11:45p Monday night. All warnings, watches and advisories may be extended if the heavy rain persists. Heavy rain is possible throughout the day Tuesday and even early Wednesday. Drier conditions return to the islands Thursday.