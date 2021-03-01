Kauai to address homeless community needs through number of outreach service events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai County Housing Agency (KCHA) has announced several upcoming homeless outreach service events aimed at addressing the needs of the community.

Approximately 10 nonprofit agencies will participate in the outreach events, including Catholic Charities Hawaii, Child and Family Services, Department of Education, the County’s Agency on Elderly Affairs, US Vets, Women In Need and more.

Agencies will work to assist with application completion, housing referral services, medical services, vision screening, resource cards, veteran services, educational resources and signups for housing vouchers and bus pass programs.

The county’s outreach events are scheduled as follows:

‘Anini Beach Park: Monday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lucy Wright Beach Park: Thursday, April 8, 10 am to 12:30 p.m.

Lydgate Beach Park: Tuesday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Salt Pond Beach Park: Thursday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KCHA says the outreach events will be focused on housing, social service programs and medical services only and are not intended to accept donated items, which individuals will need to move when the ‘Shelter in Place’ program discontinues.

Participants are being asked to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact 241-4427 or email avarner@kauai.gov as soon as possible.

For more information on these events, please call the Kauai County Housing Agency Homeless Coordinator at 241-4427 or email avarner@kauai.gov.