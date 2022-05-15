HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, registration will open for Kauai’s Summer Fun program.

Officials warned that enrollment is limited and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cost of enrollment is $75 per child — lunch is included.

The program sites include the Kilauea, Kapaa, Lihue, Kalaheo, Hanapepe, Waimea, and Kekaha neighborhood centers, as well as the Anahola Clubhouse.

Kauai officials added that due to a recent software upgrade, they encourage everyone to create a household account or update their current one before they visit the website.

Registration will open up online at 8 a.m. on May 16.

The program itself will run from June 13 until July 22.

Anyone in need of assistance with accessing their account can contact the neighborhood center in their community.

For more information about the program, contact Cindy Duterte at cduterte@kauai.gov or dial 241-4467.