LĪHUʻE, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Three public high schools on Kaua’i participated in a program with Wilcox Medical Center to introduce approximately 200 high school students to careers in the medical field on Friday, Nov. 18.

Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i and Waimea high schools engaged in the event which had provided extensive opportunities for the students to meet and learn from medical center staff.

“We are proud to sponsor this Health Career Fair for our public high school students. Wilcox is a partner and a resource for our Kaua‘i community, and we take that responsibility to heart,” said Jen Chahanovich, president and CEO of Wilcox Medical Center and CEO of Kaua‘i Medical Clinic.

Various departments at Wilcox Medical Center provided over 20 booths with exciting exhibitions for students and included:

Walk through post-operation procedures with perioperative nurses.

Tests for their grip strength with rehabilitation therapy.

Disinfecting for their phones thanks to a UV robot from environmental services.

Learning how to apply stitches and sutures to a model.

“By introducing young minds to the many possibilities available in the healthcare career field, we hope to inspire the next generation of medical professionals and show them there are opportunities for them right here at home,” added Chahanovich.

Approximately 200 students from three Kaua‘i public high schools attended a career day at Wilcox Medical Center in Līhu’e, Hawai’I on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photos/Wilcox Medical Center)

The half-day event at Wilcox and Kaua’i medical clinics allowed students to mingle with healthcare professionals and take tours of working medical settings.

“Health career fairs like this help illustrate that those providing health care are not only nurses

and doctors – they’re radiology techs; they’re people in EKG and ultrasound; they’re facilities

maintenance and housekeepers. We are all on one team, and we all work together to take care

of the patients,” said Darla Sabry, Wilcox’s vice president of patient services and chief nurse

executive.

Kamehameha Schools helped fund the Health Career Fair in their partnership to help support healthcare workforce development on Kaua’i.

“It’s important that students know that they don’t have to go to other islands or to the

mainland to get the education needed to work in our community. There are opportunities

available right now, and there will be in the future,” added Sabry.

“Through collaborative events such as the Health Career Fair,” Wilcox Health said, “it hopes to provide livable-wage jobs for local people, which in turn supports local families’ financial security and health.”