Kauai structure fire started by ‘firework activity’

POIPU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A structure fire on Kauai burned a 20-square-foot shed, two vehicles and part of the main residence of a Poipu home in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 1, and a preliminary investigation revealed “the fire was apparently caused by firework activity.”

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 1:15 a.m. to Pe’e Road where they found the shed and vehicles on fire, fire officials say. The blaze was extinguished shortly after and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Koloa, Kalaheo and Lihue, as well as the on-duty battalion chief, responded to the scene.

Damage estimates to the structure, vehicles and its contents are estimated at $45,000.

The investigation is currently ongoing.