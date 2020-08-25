Kauai Small Business Boost grant program applications accepted

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials are asking the public for patience in signing up for the Kauai’s small business boost grant program online.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The grant offers up to $7,500 to small businesses on the Garden Island.

Sign ups began at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 but the website was quickly overwhelmed.

The county says as of 11:15 a.m. more than 400 applications had been submitted.

Latest Stories on KHON2