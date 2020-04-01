Kauai shows aloha to Willie K during ongoing battle with cancer

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Garden Isle is showing their aloha to Hawaiian music legend Willie K. during his ongoing battle with cancer.

Earlier this year, Willie K. announced he was cancelling shows as he continues his battle with terminal cancer.

From that point on, the idea sparked from the Kauai Visitors Bureau to honor the multi Na Hoku Hanohano award winner.

Singer-songwriter Chucky “Boy” Chock put the pen to paper and wrote the lyrics for “Kauai Loves Willie K.”

The special music video features messages of support from familiar faces including Kauai County Mayor Kawakami.

This project was just a small way to repay the legendary musician for all that he’s done for Kauai.

All proceeds from the purchase of the song will go to Willie K’s go-fund-me account.

To view the full music video with featured special messages, click here.