Kaua’i Search and Rescue volunteers continue search for missing Nebraska man Samuel Martinez

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Search and Rescue volunteers will a ground search on Tuesday, June 1 for missing Nebraska college student Samuel Martinez.

On Memorial Day, the Kauai Fire Department, Kauai Police Department, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Kaua’i Civil Air Patrol, and Kaua’i Search and Rescue searched for the 23-year-old man but did not find any sign of him.

The County of Kauai reports without any further leads, the aerial search for Martinez has been suspended.

Police say Samuel Martinez flew to Kauaʿi on May 12 to hike and camp.

Flight records and safe travel records indicate that Martinez arrived on Kauaʿi on May 12 and was screened for entry at the Līhuʿe Airport.

Martinez got eight camping permits including ones for Kōkeʿe State Park and the Kalalau Trail.

He was supposed to fly back to Nebraska on May 25 but police say he allegedly missed the flight.

A missing person’s case was reported to the Lincoln Police Department.

Nebraska police contacted Kauai Police on May 27.

Courtesy: County of Kaua’i

Flight search route for Samuel Martinez. Courtesy: County of Kaua’i

If you know anything about Martinez’s whereabouts on Kauaʿi call KPD at 241-1711. You can also call Crime Stoppers Kauaʿi at 246-8300 or cskauai.org.