Kauai resumes DMV walk-in services as more residents look to renew documents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai DMV will reopen for walk-in services starting Thursday, July 22. The announcement comes after Governor David Ige plans to end the COVID-19 emergency extension for driver’s licenses, non-CDL permits and state IDs.

The COVID-19 emergency extension expires on Aug. 6. After that, Hawaii residents could face penalties for having expired documents.

Meanwhile, DMVs across the state are accepting appointments online and/or walk-ins. Some locations are also offering extended hours to address the backlog of renewals.

On Kauai, walk-in customers will be accommodated in between appointment holders and serviced as time permits.

Hours of operation for DMVs on Kauai are 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for state and federal holidays. Appointment holders may check in for a scheduled appointment up to 15 minutes prior to their appointment time. If you are more than 5 minutes late, the appointment will be canceled and you will then be considered a walk-in customer.

Kupuna Hour continues to be honored and will available for those 65 years or older to complete personal transactions from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary for Kupuna Hour.

Appointments are still needed for road tests. To book a road test, please call 241-4242.