One lane of Kuhio Highway will be closed for slope stabilization of Hanalei Hill starting Friday, January 3rd.

The closure will be 7-days-a-week, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The Department of Transportation is trying to complete the project before the governor’s emergency proclamation expires on January 28th.

One lane will be open for contraflow.