Kauai resident suffers critical burn injuries from house fire

(Courtesy: Kauai Fire Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire in Kekaha critically injured and displaced one resident on Tuesday.

The lone occupant suffered burn injuries and was transported to Wilcox Hospital; the patient was later sent to Straub Hospital on Oahu and is currently in stable condition.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Ulili Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on May 18. Upon arrival, crews found the single-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews established a water supply via a stand-pipe and proceeded to extinguish the fire. The scene was cleared at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Damage is estimated at $350,000. The home and its contents are considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

