Kauai rescue team finds pup 4 days after she fell into steep ravine at Waimea Canyon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Search and Rescue this week completed a one-of-a-kind mission rescuing a dog that fell down a steep ravine at Waimea Canyon.

The organization, which typically rescues people, says it received a call on Monday that 1-year-old Loke was out hunting with its owners, when she spotted a boar and began chasing it. That’s when she either fell or got bumped by the pig over the cliff.

After searching for days and rappelling down multiple edges, the rescuers finally came across Loke.

The team descended to her and found Loke on a shelf on the cliffside. Aside from being a little underweight, Loke was not hurt and was very happy to see her rescuers.

“She’s a hero. She survive five, four days just on water. It’s amazing,” said Niv Ben Aris, Kauai Search and Rescue lead member.

Rescuers secured Loke in the backpack and hiked her back up where she was finally reunited with her family.