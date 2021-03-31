Kauai public libraries launches ‘ukulele lending program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Six Kauai public libraries will launch a new lending collection of ‘ukulele beginning Wednesday, Mar. 31.

Library patrons may borrow ‘ukulele for a three-week period at no cost with a valid library card.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The instruments were donated and supported by the Music For Life Foundation and Jake Shimabukuro, co-director of the ‘ukulelesponsorship.

The ‘ukulele lending program will be launched at:

·         Hanapepe Public Library (4490 Kona Rd., Ph. 335-8418)

·         Kapaa Public Library (4-1464 Kuhio Hwy., Ph. 821-4422)

·         Koloa Public and School Library (3451 Poipu Rd., Ph. 742-8455)

·         Lihue Public Library (4344 Hardy St., Ph. 241-3222)

·         Princeville Public Library (4343 Emmalani Dr., Ph. 826-4310)

·         Waimea Public Library (9750 Kaumualii Hwy., Ph. 338-6848)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

President Biden expected to announce infrastructure plan on Wednesday

Justin Cruz's Weather Report 3-30-21

More Top Stories

Trending Stories