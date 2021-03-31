Kauai public libraries launches ‘ukulele lending program

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Six Kauai public libraries will launch a new lending collection of ‘ukulele beginning Wednesday, Mar. 31.

Library patrons may borrow ‘ukulele for a three-week period at no cost with a valid library card.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The instruments were donated and supported by the Music For Life Foundation and Jake Shimabukuro, co-director of the ‘ukulelesponsorship.

The ‘ukulele lending program will be launched at:

· Hanapepe Public Library (4490 Kona Rd., Ph. 335-8418)

· Kapaa Public Library (4-1464 Kuhio Hwy., Ph. 821-4422)

· Koloa Public and School Library (3451 Poipu Rd., Ph. 742-8455)

· Lihue Public Library (4344 Hardy St., Ph. 241-3222)

· Princeville Public Library (4343 Emmalani Dr., Ph. 826-4310)

· Waimea Public Library (9750 Kaumualii Hwy., Ph. 338-6848)